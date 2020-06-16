PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former Husky Myles Bryant

As a youngster growing up in Southern California, Myles Bryant used to sell programs at the Rose Bowl. It's one of those memories that stuck with him over the years, especially when he got to play in the game as a member of the Washington Huskies.
The journey continues for Bryant now as a member of the 6-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. This week on the Silvi Know podcast, Bryant describes why his "football junkie" mentality makes him a perfect fit for the Patriots (4:08) and how the sacrifices he made as a freshman at UW will help him as a rookie in New England (11:35).
Bryant also talks about why he loved Sundays in high school, because he got to study pro football broadcasts (19:00). Other topics include why YouTube is the greatest platform (20:40), why "Knuckleheads" is the greatest podcast (21:30) and why some of his greatest workouts have been with former Seahawk Richard Sherman (23:50). Bryant also talks Bill Gates and Elon Musk all on this week's Silvi Knows podcast.