PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former Husky Myles Bryant

As a youngster growing up in Southern California, Myles Bryant used to sell programs at the Rose Bowl.

As a youngster growing up in Southern California, Myles Bryant used to sell programs at the Rose Bowl. It's one of those memories that stuck with him over the years, especially when he got to play in the game as a member of the Washington Huskies.

The journey continues for Bryant now as a member of the 6-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. This week on the Silvi Know podcast, Bryant describes why his "football junkie" mentality makes him a perfect fit for the Patriots (4:08) and how the sacrifices he made as a freshman at UW will help him as a rookie in New England (11:35).