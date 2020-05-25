PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims

Dave Sims has been in the Mariners broadcast booth for 14 seasons and he has stories to tell.

On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Sims talks about what lies ahead during this unprecedented Major League season and what it would be like calling games from a location other than the stadium (6:00).

Sims weighs in on MLB players who refuse to take a pay cut to play (7:30). He also talks about the Mariners’ direction (10:00), their pitching philosophy (13:00), and some of the secrets that help him stay on top of his game in the booth (15:20).