PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Seahawks center Tyler Ott

Ott has been the Seahawks long snapper for three seasons

Seahawk center Tyler Ott is going into his fourth full-time season as the Seahawks long snapper.



In this edition of the Silvi Knows podcast, Tyler spends the first few minutes talking about his passion for the March Of Dimes and his desire to raise funds for the organization.

From there, it's all football. He talks about his eye-opening rookie year with the New England Patriots (4:00) and his journey to a starting job with the Seahawks which comes with a unique story around his big break in Seattle (6:00).

Silvi Knows Tyler Ott Seahawks center Tyler Ott joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast. He spends the first few minutes talking about his passion for the March Of Dimes and his desire to raise funds for the organization. From there, it's all football. He talks about his eye-open...

Ott is a Harvard graduate. In his four years, the Crimson won two Ivy League championships. Ott talks about his record-setting day when he caught three touchdown passes in one game (10:00), a record he still shares.



Among some other topics, Ott tells us where he aims for the perfect snap (15:00), and the time he snapped the ball to punter Michael Dickson in Detroit and watched him run out of his own end zone for a first down (20:00).