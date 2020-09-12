UW football pauses all activities due to increased COVID-19 tests

The football team will not practice Wednesday and the players will have additional novel coronavirus tests.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington football team is pausing “all team-related football activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program,” according to Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications Jeff Bechthold.

The football team will not practice on Wednesday, and the players will have additional novel coronavirus tests. Bechthold said Wednesday’s post-practice media availability was also canceled.

It is currently unknown if Saturday’s game at Oregon will take place.

The Huskies’ game against Cal on Nov. 7 was canceled due to a positive COVID test. That game was declared a no-contest under conference policy.