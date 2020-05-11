Cal player tests positive for coronavirus, game against Huskies in jeopardy

California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a "significant" number of players needing contact tracing.

Huskies opener may be in jeopardy after a Cal player tests positive for COVID-19. Rivals also reports a number of players are in contract tracing... https://t.co/ZPaiNTlZXY — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 5, 2020

That meant practice was limited because of the players sidelined. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic.