x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Cal player tests positive for coronavirus, game against Huskies in jeopardy

California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, California head coach Justin Wilcox reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. As Wilcox looks to navigate a season like none other, he can at least lean on a quarterback who has endured his share of trials winning the job. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a "significant" number of players needing contact tracing. 

That meant practice was limited because of the players sidelined. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic. 

Wilcox said Cal's athletic department was in contact with Washington officials about the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PST kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.