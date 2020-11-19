Pac-12's postseason hopes dim among canceled games, virus

Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl.

UCLA and California even got together and scheduled their own Sunday morning game at the Rose Bowl.

But time is quickly running out as the league enters its third weekend with coronavirus cases spiking across the nation.

Cal, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State have played just once.