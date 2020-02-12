Washington state maintains 14-day travel advisory while reviewing CDC's shortened quarantine guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

Despite the federal recommendations, Washington state's 14-day travel advisory remains in place.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following travel advisory on Nov. 11, "recommending a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home. Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus."

KING 5 asked the governor's office if Washington state would consider shortening the out-of-state travel advisory to match the revised guidance from the CDC.