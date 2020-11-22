UW cancels Husky Classic basketball tournament

The University of Washington announced they've cancelled the Husky Classic basketball tournament due to concerns over Coronavirus.

The Dawgs were set to a hold a four-team tournament on November 25, 27, and 28 with Cal State Fullerton, San Diego, and Portland State.

But Fullerton and San Diego are having Coronavirus shutdowns and would not be able to bring a team up to Alaska Airlines Arena.

According to UW, Portland State was also dealing with issues related to Covid-19 and the new guidelines in place for Oregon and it possibly could have affected their ability to play in the tournament.