SEATTLE — In an unprecedented Seattle City Council election, we hoped to highlight the candidates in a unique way.

There are seven seats up for grabs, and instead of showing you the typical stories about why they’re running, we opted for a conversation.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked each candidate to give him a half-hour and to share a drink at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

We edited the conversations chronologically for time and brevity. The segments will air weekdays between Oct. 14-31.

Egan Orion

Egan Orion has been an event organizer and small business advocate. He’s now running for Seattle City Council, in part, because he feels like District 3, which covers Capitol Hill, the Central District, and Madrona, needs a real representative. Orion talks over a mocktail about the campaign and whether Amazon has been good or bad for the city.

Kshama Sawant

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant prides herself on being part of a "movement" at city hall. She’s running to become the longest serving member of the City Council. However, she was the only one of 14 council candidates to decline to have a drink, so we had one without her.

That story will air Oct. 31.

Drinks with Daniels series

District 1 (West Seattle): Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel

District 2 (South Seattle): Mark Solomon and Tammy Morales

District 4 (University District, Wallingford, and Wedgwood): Alex Pedersen and Shaun Scott

District 5 (North Seattle): Debora Juarez and Ann Davison Sattler

District 6 (Ballard and Green Lake): Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills

District 7 (Magnolia and downtown): Andrew Lewis and Jim Pugel