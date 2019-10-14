SEATTLE — In an unprecedented Seattle City Council election, we hoped to highlight the candidates in a unique way.

There are seven seats up for grabs, and instead of showing you the typical stories about why they’re running, we opted for a conversation.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked each candidate to give him a half hour and to share a drink at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

We edited the conversations chronologically for time and brevity. The segments will air weekdays between Oct. 14-31.

Lisa Herbold

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is the incumbent in District 1, which covers West Seattle and South Park, and is running for a second term. She lives in West Seattle and chose to drink milkshakes at Luna Park Cafe while talking policy, including the head tax and transportation.

Herbold's interview will air Oct. 14.

Phil Tavel

Public defender Phil Tavel is challenging the incumbent in District 1, and says he believes voters want change on the council. He also stressed over coffee at Easy Street Records why he believes the current council has not listened to small business owners.

Tavel's interview will air Oct. 15.