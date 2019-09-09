SEATTLE — Candidates in seven Seattle City Council races will face off over the next month in a series of debates.

It’s an open field for four of the seven seats that are up for grabs as Council President Bruce Harrell (District 2) and Councilmembers Abel Pacheco (District 4), Mike O’Brien (District 6), and Sally Bagshaw (District 7) will not seek re-election.

The debates, which are organized by CityClub, are free and open to the public, but attendees must pre-register for tickets on Eventbrite. Doors open 30 minutes before the debate is scheduled to start.

District 1: West Seattle

Thursday, October 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW

Incumbent Lisa Herbold, who is serving her first term, is running against public defender Phil Tavel.

District 2: Beacon Hill, Columbia City, and Rainier Valley

Tuesday, September 17, 6-7 p.m.

Rainier Arts Center, 3515 South Alaska Street

Tammy Morales, a community organizer and former Seattle human rights commissioner, and Mark Solomon, a Seattle Police crime prevention coordinator, vie for the open seat.

District 3: Capitol Hill, Central District, and Madrona

Thursday, September 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Avenue

Incumbent Kshama Sawant, who has served since 2014, faces off against Egan Orion, an LGBT advocate and former head of the Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce. KING 5’s Chris Daniels will moderate this debate.

District 4: University District, Wedgwood, and Wallingford

Saturday, October 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

University Lutheran, 1604 NE 50th Street

Shaun Scott, an advocacy journalist and labor organizer, and Alex Pedersen, the former legislative aide to former Councilmember Tim Burgess, vie for the open seat.

District 5: North Seattle

Saturday, September 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Greenwood Senior Center, 525 North 85th Street

Attorney Ann Davison Sattler challenges incumbent Debora Juarez, who was elected in 2015.

District 6: Ballard and Green Lake

Saturday, September 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Greenwood Senior Center, 525 North 85th Street

Heidi Wills, former executive director of The First Tee of Greater Seattle, and Dan Strauss, senior policy advisor to Councilmember Sally Bagshaw. vie for the open seat. Wills also has ties to Seattle City Council, serving as a council member from 1999 to 2003

District 7: Magnolia, Queen Anne, and downtown Seattle

Thursday, September 26, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Avenue

Deputy City Attorney Andrew Lewis will square off against former Seattle Police Chief Jim Pugel for the open seat.

