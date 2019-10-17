SEATTLE — In an unprecedented Seattle City Council election, we hoped to highlight the candidates in a unique way.

There are seven seats up for grabs, and instead of showing you the typical stories about why they’re running, we opted for a conversation.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked each candidate to give him a half-hour and to share a drink at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

We edited the conversations chronologically for time and brevity. The segments will air weekdays between Oct. 14-31.

Debora Juarez

Debora Juarez is the incumbent council member and has support from business and labor. She’s hasn’t been afraid to talk about her district, which covers north Seattle, her legal background, or what she sees as victories under her watch. Juarez talks about District 5 redevelopment in a conversation over coffee at Kaffeeklatsch in Lake City.

Juarez's interview will air Oct. 18.

Ann Davison Sattler

Ann Davison Sattler says she’s fed up with City Hall’s lack of action on issues like crime and homelessness. The one-time Sonics employee talks about the issues, sports, and more in a conversation involving protein shakes and jiu-jitsu.

Davison Sattler's interview will air Oct. 21.

