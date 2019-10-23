SEATTLE — In an unprecedented Seattle City Council election, we hoped to highlight the candidates in a unique way.

There are seven seats up for grabs, and instead of showing you the typical stories about why they’re running, we opted for a conversation.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked each candidate to give him a half-hour and to share a drink at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

We edited the conversations chronologically for time and brevity. The segments will air weekdays between Oct. 14-31.

Andrew Lewis

Andrew Lewis is a 29-year-old first time candidate, and deputy Seattle city attorney. He talked over a beer at Bernard's On Seneca about crime and homelessness and why he’s running for City Council's District 7 seat, which covers Magnolia and downtown Seattle.

Jim Pugel

Jim Pugel is Seattle’s former interim police chief. He sat down at Le Rêve bakery in Queen Anne to share coffee and talk about crime and Amazon’s influence on Seattle.

Drinks with Daniels series

District 1 (West Seattle): Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel

District 2 (South Seattle): Mark Solomon and Tammy Morales

District 4 (University District, Wallingford, and Wedgwood): Alex Pedersen and Shaun Scott

District 5 (North Seattle): Debora Juarez and Ann Davison Sattler

District 6 (Ballard and Green Lake): Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills