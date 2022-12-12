State, defense rest in criminal trial of Pierce County sheriff

Ed Troyer's defense lawyers filed a motion to dismiss one of the charges against him.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey J. Jahns could rule on a motion to dismiss one of two charges against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Tuesday as the criminal trial against the sheriff continues.

On Monday, prosecutors and Troyer's defense lawyers rested. Closing arguments may be heard Tuesday.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021.

The defense filed a motion to dismiss the charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Judge Jahns will likely rule on the motion on Tuesday.

The defense previously filed a motion to dismiss the charge of false reporting. Jahns denied the state's motion Monday, ruling that jurors could find Troyer guilty, assuming that all the evidence the state presented was accurate.

On Dec. 5, SouthSound 911 Dispatcher Leah Heiberg, Darren Steiner, who owns the newspaper distribution company that contracts Altheimer, and Tacoma Police Officer Zachary Hobbs, who spoke with Troyer at the scene, testified.

On Dec. 6, Altheimer testified to what happened on Jan. 27, saying he never made threats to the sheriff.

Chad Lawless, the Tacoma police officer who spoke with Troyer at the scene of the 2021 confrontation, also testified in court Dec. 7.

Troyer took the stand Dec. 8 to explain his side of the story. His wife, Wendy, also testified.