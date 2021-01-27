Newspaper carrier who says he was targeted by Pierce County sheriff expected to testify Tuesday

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Altheimer threatened to kill him in January 2021.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier who is at the center of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial, is expected to testify Dec. 6.

The trial is now in its eighth day.

On Monday, SouthSound 911 Dispatcher Leah Heiberg, Darren Steiner, who owns the newspaper distribution company that contracts newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer, and Tacoma Police Officer Zachary Hobbs, who spoke with Troyer at the scene, testified.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

Troyer retracted those statements when police arrived.