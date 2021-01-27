Opening statements in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial expected Wednesday

The prosecution and the defense are expected to wrap up jury selection on Wednesday, meaning the trial can officially begin.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection resumed Tuesday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him on the phone to 911 in January of 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.

Tuesday afternoon, the defense and the prosecution questioned the jury pool to select a fair and impartial jury. The final panel will consist of six jurors and four alternates.

Jury selection will finish on Wednesday. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the state shared a concern with the judge after learning Troyer contacted a retired deputy who is a potential witness on the prosecution's list. Troyer's defense lawyer said she was at fault and had asked Troyer to contact the man to confirm his phone number.

The judge cautioned the defense about the incident.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

When questioned during Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's investigation into the incident, officers who responded to the scene said Troyer told them Altheimer didn't make any threats and he did not observe any weapons on him.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021.