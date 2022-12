WATCH LIVE: Trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Testimony resumes Wednesday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

TACOMA, Wash. — Witness testimony is expected to resume Wednesday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer threatened to kill him in January 2021.

The trial is now on its ninth day.

On Tuesday, Altheimer testified to what happened on the night of Jan. 27. Altheimer said he saw Troyer following him in his SUV while he was on his newspaper route and eventually confronted him. Altheimer said he never made threats to the sheriff.

On Monday, SouthSound 911 Dispatcher Leah Heiberg, Darren Steiner, who owns the newspaper distribution company that contracts Altheimer, and Tacoma Police Officer Zachary Hobbs, who spoke with Troyer at the scene, testified.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

Troyer retracted those statements when police arrived.