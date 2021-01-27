Testimony in Pierce County sheriff's criminal trial continues Monday

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Witness testimony is expected to continue Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

He retracted those statements when police arrived.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021.

Former Tacoma Police Officer Corey Ventura was the first witness.

Ventura testified that initially, he was responding to a high-priority call. When he arrived, he saw Altheimer and Troyer's vehicles facing each other. Ventura spoke with Altheimer, which was recorded on Ventura’s body camera footage and played for jurors. Ventura said that Altheimer was agitated and he tried to calm him down.