WATCH LIVE: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial

TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Sedrick Altheimer, a newspaper carrier, threatened to kill him in January 2021.

The trial is now on its 11th day.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021.

After further discussion on the defense's motion to dismiss the charge of false reporting, Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey J. Jahns denied the state's motion Monday, ruling that jurors could find Troyer guilty, assuming that all the evidence the state presented was accurate.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

Troyer retracted those statements when police arrived.

On Dec. 5, SouthSound 911 Dispatcher Leah Heiberg, Darren Steiner, who owns the newspaper distribution company that contracts Altheimer, and Tacoma Police Officer Zachary Hobbs, who spoke with Troyer at the scene, testified.

On Dec. 6, Altheimer testified to what happened on Jan. 27, saying he never made threats to the sheriff.

Chad Lawless, the Tacoma police officer who spoke with Troyer at the scene of the 2021 confrontation, also testified in court Dec. 7.