5 things to know this weekend

Fire danger concerns; List of firework shows; Contaminated western Washington beaches; Lawmaker apologizes; Burglar caught on camera.

Washington state is gearing up for what could be one of the worst wildfire seasons in years.

After days of record-breaking heat across Washington, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Washingtonians to do whatever they can to help prevent wildfires this Fourth of July weekend.

The Department also enacted a burn ban prohibiting fires on DNR land. Washington State Parks followed suit, implementing a ban on all campfires and any charcoal for the holiday. Read more

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced countless events, celebrations and holidays around the world to be canceled.

With more and more people getting vaccinated, some areas across western Washington are seeing the return of Independence Day events, including parades, races and perhaps most importantly, fireworks.

Check out KING 5's list of Fourth of July events that are moving forward this holiday weekend. Read more

High levels of bacteria were detected at more than a dozen western Washington beaches ahead of Fourth of July weekend prompting closures and warnings for beachgoers.

The Washington State Department of Ecology issued a no-contact advisory Friday for 10 beaches in King, Jefferson, Mason and Thurston counties. People should avoid swimming or touching the water at those beaches.

The advisories come after King County closed three swimming beaches on lakes due to high levels of bacteria. Juanita Beach and Newcastle Beach on Lake Washington are closed in addition to Lake Wilderness Beach in Maple Valley. Read more

Washington State Rep. Jim Walsh said he’s sorry he wore a yellow Star of David while speaking to a conservative group last Saturday at a Lacey church.

Jewish people were forced by the Nazis to wear a yellow Star of David patch on their clothes during the Holocaust.

Walsh said he was given the star by a member of the Washingtonians for Change organization. The star was meant to symbolize some of the rights group members felt they lost in pandemic restrictions: shutdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements. Read more

Anna Hazen came running to her parents' Shoreline house when she got the alert that someone was trying to break in last week. She was comforted by the fact the couple's security system had cameras rolling.

The surveillance video shows the suspect preparing to put on black gloves before pulling the camera off the wall, after which it goes black. He apparently believed there would be no evidence of him being at the crime scene.

What the suspect clearly didn't realize was all that video was being stored in the cloud from multiple cameras. Read more

