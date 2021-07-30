Heat advisory issued for parts of western Washington this weekend

Much of western Washington is expected to see temperatures reach the 90s Friday.

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for many parts of western Washington on Friday.

With temperatures expected to reach the 90s and little overnight relief, the weather service said areas including parts of Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Whatcom and eastern King and Snohomish counties have a high chance for heat risk Friday and Saturday.

Some precautions residents could take include staying hydrated, wearing lighter clothing and limiting time outdoors, according to NWS. Officials also ask that residents check on their children and pets as well as any elderly they know in their community.

The heat advisory comes amid a historic drought throughout the entire state and during a lengthy dry spell for much of western Washington.

A heat advisory has been issued for portions of our forecast area for tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s with not much relief during the overnight. Things won't begin to cool down until Saturday night/Sunday morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/KMR4ff0gMP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 29, 2021

As of Friday, the Sea-Tac International Airport has gone 45 days without any measurable rain, a streak that has a very slight chance of being broken before matching the current record of 55 days set in 2017.

Additionally, the extreme drought, which prompted an emergency declaration from Gov. Jay Inslee, is fueling wildfires across most of eastern Washington.

Skies in western Washington are expected to see some of the wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere Friday afternoon, which ironically may keep temperatures from rising even higher by blocking some sunshine.

The heat advisory also comes about a month after the region saw a record-breaking heat wave during which temperatures hit the triple digits throughout western Washington three days in a row.