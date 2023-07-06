5 things to know this Wednesday

Seattle Mountain Rescue permanent home; Two new wildfire fighting airplanes; Seattle City Council drug use vote; Edmonds school dispute; Deer swims past orca.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Seattle Mountain Rescue gets permanent home for the first time in 75 years

Seattle Mountain Rescue is finally home in North Bend.



The nonprofit has been volunteer-based for 75 years and just celebrated a milestone anniversary with the grand opening of its first-ever Mountain Rescue Center. The hub is in a strategic location which Chairperson Doug McCall said will be an advantage to the crew.

"It’s less than five miles from the busiest trails for rescues in KING County," McCall said. Read more

Washington state firefighters are getting help from high-tech eyes in the sky.

The first of two Kodiak K-100s arrived in Olympia last month and has already flown above wildfires on Orcas Island and in Concrete.

They travel faster and fly longer than most of the state’s other aerial firefighting tools, but the selling point for state Chief of Air Operations David Ritchie is the plane’s camera. He said the Teledyne Flir camera enables the crew in the plane to send back live images and video of the fire to agency headquarters and incident commanders on the ground below. Read more

The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday evening not to pass legislation that would have criminalized public drug use in Seattle.

The council bill would have allowed the Seattle City Attorney's Office to prosecute public drug use cases.

The council bill failed to pass in a 4-5 vote. Councilmembers Alex Pedersen, Sara Nelson, Debora Juarez, and Dan Strauss voted in favor of the bill. Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda, Andrew Lewis, and Tammy Morales voted in opposition to the bill. Read more

An Edmonds family is claiming discrimination against their special needs son.

The 17-year-old is on the autism spectrum and has very limited speaking capabilities. His family said they have discovered a breakthrough technique that allows the boy to communicate, but the school district is refusing to allow it.

David Kaufer is teaching his son to use a letterboard - a technique he learned about in the book titled "Underestimated," which explains how people like his son, Stone, use the board to spell out their needs. Read more

Photos snapped near San Juan Island show a swimming black-tail deer crossing paths with a Bigg's orca.

A naturalist, Sam Murphy with Island Adventures Whale Watching and the Pacific Whale Watching Association (PWWA), captured the photos on Sunday, June 4 at Battleship Island.