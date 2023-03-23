Ruling on capital gains tax expected from Washington state Supreme Court on Friday

The tax on the state's top investment earners passed in 2021. It was expected to raise hundreds of millions for education.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Supreme Court justices are expected to release their ruling on Washington's capital gains tax on Friday.

The tax on the state's top investment earners passed in 2021. It was expected to raise hundreds of millions for education in a state supporters of the tax say relies to heavily on sales tax.

However, critics argued the capital gains tax is a form of income tax - prohibited by Washington state's Constitution.

In March of 2022, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber agreed with opponents, ruling it was an unconstitutional tax on income.

Huber cited several elements of the law that he said “show the hallmarks of an income tax rather than an excise tax," including a reliance on federal IRS tax returns that must be filed by Washington residents, the fact it is levied annually instead of at the time of the transaction, and that it is based on an aggregate calculation of capital gains over the course of a year.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office would appeal the ruling, sending the decision to the state Supreme Court.

“There’s a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs and school construction," he wrote at the time. “Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the peoples’ representatives in the Legislature.”

The measure passed in 2021 imposed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples.

The tax took effect Jan. 1, 2022. First payments are due on or before April 18.

It was projected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax.

Supporters of the tax say that Washington — one of a handful of states with no income tax on wages — leans too heavily on its sales tax, disproportionately affecting those with less income. When the governor signed the new tax into law last May, Washington joined 41 states plus the District of Columbia in having a capital gains tax.

Retirement accounts, real estate, farms and forestry were all exempt from the tax. Business owners were also exempt from the tax if they are regularly involved in running the business for five of the previous 10 years before they sell, own it for at least five years, and gross $10 million or less a year before the sale.