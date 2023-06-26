Northbound I-5 to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday at I-90 interchange in Seattle

Interstate 5 north will close at 9 p.m. Drivers wishing to access downtown should exit at Edgar Martinez Drive. Those driving north can use the express lanes.

SEATTLE — Interstate 5 traveling north through Seattle will shut down Wednesday and Thursday nights for a construction project.

Drivers trying to get into or through downtown either night from the south should prepare for congestion and detours.

Northbound I-5 will close at the Interstate 90 interchange beginning at 9 p.m. both nights, while the collector/distributor ramp from I-90 to Olive Way will close at 11:59 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The on-ramps from Dearborn, Cherry and University streets will also close at 11:59 p.m.

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. the following day, WSDOT said.

People traveling north of downtown can take the express lanes. Drivers should note: the first exit off of the express lanes is NE 42nd Street in the University District, with additional exits at Lake City Way and Northgate before the express lanes rejoin mainline I-5.

Those wishing to exit into downtown, Capital Hill or other central areas should exit northbound I-5 before the closure, either using the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or an earlier exit from I-5, or by taking eastbound I-90 to the Rainier Avenue exit.

The closure is occurring so crews can install a large overhead sign structure and complete wiring as part of the Seneca mobility project on I-5, WSDOT said.

This work was previously scheduled but delayed by contractor equipment problems.