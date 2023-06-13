For first time ever, WSDOT adds orange lane striping in I-5 work zones in Fife

The orange stripes are between the traditional white lane stripes to alert drivers of the construction zone. The new markings were added last week.

FIFE, Wash. — Orange lane striping was added last week along an Interstate 5 construction zone in Fife in order to improve worker and driver safety, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT crews working on the Puget Sound Gateway Program's State Route 167 Completion Project added orange striping in both directions of I-5 between milepost 138 near Wapato Way and milepost 139 near Porter Way. The orange stripes were added on June 7 in a project that is the first of its kind in Washington state.

The orange stripes are between the traditional white lane stripes to alert drivers of the construction zone. Crews are working on the median of I-5 building two new bridges, WSDOT said in a release.

“Work zone collisions don’t just affect drivers and construction crews. Motorists, their passengers, and passing pedestrians account for 95 percent of the people hurt in construction work zone accidents,” said Tom Slimak, WSDOT project engineer. “We want to make sure everyone – drivers, our crews and passersby – get home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.”

What should drivers should do?

As travelers approach the new orange and white lane lines, WSDOT recommends the following.

Continue to drive through the work zone using caution.

Observe the posted 50 miles per hour construction zone speed limit.

Stay alert, follow construction signage, slow down and remain focused on the road to keep themselves and crews safe.

WSDOT said the orange striping will remain in place throughout the summer until lane lines return to traditional white striping this fall. Orange striping had been tested in California, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin prior to Washington's pilot project.

The agency said it will work on a survey to determine if the project affected driver behavior and improved safety for workers.

More info on Gateway Program construction

According to the WSDOT, the Puget Sound Gateway Program will combine the SR 509 Completion Project in King County and the SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County to finish the missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.

WSDOT officials said the SR 167 Completion Project will build six new miles of tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. Construction crews are building new bridges on I-5 for the planned realignment of Hylebos Creek. WSDOT said this would help restore nearly 150 acres of wetlands and creeks near I-5 and SR 167 in Fife.