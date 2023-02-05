5 things to know this Tuesday

Inslee won't seek reelection; Hazing law signed; Amazon's return-to-work policy; COVID vaccine mandates ending; Dry start to spring.

Washington state will have a new political position up for grabs in 2024, as Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he does not intend to seek reelection for a fourth term.

"There’s a season for everything and this is the season to pass the torch," Inslee told reporters at an aviation event in Everett.

Inslee was last reelected in 2020, becoming the second governor in Washington state to be elected to a third consecutive term.

The governor said he made his decision in the past week after thinking "long and hard" about not running for reelection. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on a bill Monday that strengthens anti-hazing laws in Washington state.

The "Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law," or House Bill 1002, increases penalties for the most serious types of hazing from a misdemeanor to a felony. Read more

Monday ushered in a new era for Amazon as corporate staff start returning to the office for work at least three days a week.

It means tens of thousands of employees will be back in downtown Seattle, marking a big policy shift for the tech giant and a big change for the city post-pandemic.

Businesses in and around Amazon's South Lake Union campus are hoping it also means a boost to their bottom line.

"We're totally looking forward to it, we've been planning for it for a few weeks now and we've actually had meetings with Amazon," said Joseph Smith, who manages the Middle Eastern eatery Manna, which opened on the corner of Terry and Republican last summer. Read more

The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said Monday.

Vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors, as well as foreign air travelers to the U.S., will end May 11. The government is also beginning the process of lifting shot requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders. Read more

Where’s the rain, Seattle?

The Emerald City is experiencing the driest start to the year since 2008, and the fourth driest in the last 35 years, according to the National Weather Service.

Sea-Tac International Airport recorded 11.87 inches of rain from January through April, which is 5.02 inches below average.

The city made up a tiny bit of the rainfall deficit in April – it was running nearly 6 inches behind as of April 6 – but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up the full difference. Seattle saw 3.86 inches of rain in April, which is 0.68 inches above normal. Read more