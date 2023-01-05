5 things to know this Monday

Sound Transit delays; Kraken playoffs latest; Funding for victims; King County traffic fatalities; Group connects people living with Parkinson's.

Example video title will go here for this video

Sound Transit riders may need to consider finding another way to get around for the foreseeable future.

Right now, only one train is running at a time through the downtown Seattle tunnel until further notice. That's because the Westlake Station was damaged during recent construction.

For the time being, Sound Transit is requiring passengers who are traveling past Pioneer Square to transfer at the Pioneer Square station. Trains will stay at that stop a little longer to allow for that. They're running every 15 to 20 minutes at all stations.

Officials with Sound Transit said it will at least be a week or two until sound transit can fully assess the damage, and from there, it's unclear how long until this issue will get resolved. Read more

The Seattle Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7 on Sunday night.

The Kraken became the first expansion team to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champs in their inaugural playoff series, according to NHL Stats.

Next up for the second-year Kraken is a second-round series against the Stars that opens in Dallas on Tuesday night. Read more

This week nonprofit groups that serve victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Washington are breathing a sigh of relief after funding was approved in the state budget to help supplement federal cuts.

The groups found out in December that they would be facing a 23% cut in federal funding that goes into effect July 1, which is why they called on the state to help fill the gap.

Multiple groups that support crime victims came together to request a total of $132 million in the state budget for the next two years. The budget ended up with $50.8 million being allocated for these services, which the groups are thankful for. Just more than $43 million of that funding is one-time funding to supplement the federal cuts. Read more

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported four traffic fatalities in just two days in King County this week.

The WSP wants to stress the importance of not driving distracted and adhering to all traffic laws, especially as more people are on the road in the nicer weather.

According to WSP, the first collision was on State Route 167 Thursday evening. A motorcycle rider lost their life after being rear-ended by a pickup due to speed, inattention and following too close. Read more



There are an estimated one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and more than 10 million people worldwide, according to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

The northwest chapter of the association is working to keep PD awareness and support going further than the designated awareness month of April.

Several local awareness and fundraising events are happening now through the fall. Read more