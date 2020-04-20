Key facts:

10 new deaths from coronavirus reported Sunday in Washington state, bringing the total to 634 among 11,790 total cases in the state.

Washington's unemployment system is back up and running and includes the expansion of benefits.

Gov. Inslee has extended the eviction moratorium through June 4, 2020.

Monday, April 20

Trump, Congress near deal on small business, hospital aid

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion.

It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is "very close to a deal.”

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set. The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the small business payroll program back up by midweek.

Sunday, April 19

State health department recalls 12,000 coronavirus kits for possible contamination

On April 17, the Washington State Department of Health was alerted by UW Medicine to discontinue the use of a recently-procured batch of coronavirus testing kits that UW said may have a quality control issue.

As a result, the DOH recalled approximately 12,000 kits sent to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations, and state agency partners across the state. This was done out of an abundance of caution.

Viral transport media (VTM) is the fluid that preserves a specimen during transport, like one collected via nasal swab from a person being tested for coronavirus. Some of the vials of VTM were an unusual color, which prompted UW Medicine to reach out to DOH to work together to investigate potential contamination.

DOH officials believe there is no health risk to patients as the VTM does not come in contact with patients during a COVID-19 test.

The “quality issues” in the collection kits did not impact testing results.

Thousands protest 'Stay Home' order in Olympia

Washington State Patrol said a crowd of about 2,500 showed up on the steps of the capitol to protest Gov. Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order.

The event's organizer said he understands the public health concerns and agrees people need to take precautions, but the stay-at-home order takes it too far and that waiting until May 4 to open up the state is unrealistic.

Protesters argued that the closure of non-essential businesses is unconstitutional and if they want to go back to work, they should be able to do so at their own risk.