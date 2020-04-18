OLYMPIA, Wash — Help is on the way for Washington’s unemployed, but not until after a shutdown of the state’s website and hotline Saturday, said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine.

Shutting down the services on Saturday will enable the state to expand benefits to include federal assistance for thousands previously denied benefits, like the self-employed, LeVine said.

Weekly payments will also be going up $600 and benefits are being extended for longer periods.

LeVine said the website and hotline are expected to be back online Sunday.

By the end of next week LeVine said the number of people helping applicants is expected to double, making it easier for the unemployed to talk to someone on the phone about their claims.

LeVine said those who qualify for benefits will get paid retroactively, dating back to their first day they were out of work.

Unemployment numbers skyrocketed locally and nationwide as the coronavirus pandemic have crippled the economy since mid-March.

The expansion of benefits is a result of the federal CARES act, which put an emergency $2 trillion into the nation's coronavirus response.

Noelle Miller, a customer service agent working from home, said those trying to call in, especially after the services expand, should be patient.

“We know how bad it is. We know how many people are trying to get in,” Miller said. “Things are going to get much better in the next few weeks.”

While Miller said most of the callers have been relieved to reach someone, LeVine said the department has received threats from frustrated people.

“We're doing our best to try to help people,” LeVine said. “We are your friends and your neighbors. And we would ask for your patience and your grace to understand the work that we're going through.”

