Key facts:

30 news deaths and 197 new cases overall reported Tuesday in Washington state.

TOTAL: 682 deaths and 12,282 overall cases in Washington.

145,031 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 8.5% of those cases have been positive.

Gov. Inslee said some elective surgeries, construction projects, and more outdoor activities could resume by May 4, but that Washington state is not ready to fully reopen yet.

Read previous daily coronavirus updates here.

Wednesday, April 22

Latest projection model pushes back timeline for relaxing social distancing

The latest prediction from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has pushed back the date for when social distancing measures could begin to be relaxed.

The previous model showed Washington state could consider easing social distancing guidelines the week of May 18.

Now, the model shows "after May 26, 2020, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.

The primary purpose of the IHME model is to forecast healthcare needs. According to the model, peak resource use occurred on April 5.

On April 6, 46 people died from coronavirus - the most per day in the state since the outbreak began.

On April 20, another 25 people died in Washington state.

King County corrections confirms first COVID-19 case

King County public health officials want to find two former inmates who tested positive for coronavirus so they can connect them with resources.

The two former inmates are the first cases of coronavirus in a King County corrections facility.

The first inmate was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence and was released Saturday afternoon. The second inmate was booked for DUI early Saturday morning and was released Monday evening.

First coronavirus deaths weren't in Washington state

Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.

Before this, the first U.S. death from the virus had been reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Tuesday, April 21

Inslee says returning to public life will be gradual

Gov. Inslee outlined Washington state's recovery plan in a statewide address Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Inslee described the reopening of Washington state as the "turning of a dial," rather than "flipping a switch."

He said some elective surgeries, outdoor activities and some construction projects may return by May 4, but that Washington state was not ready to fully reopen yet.

Inslee discussed the need for more testing in the state and better 'contact tracing.' The CDC defines that as tracing and monitoring the contacts of infected people and notifying them of potential exposure.