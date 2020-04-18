Key facts:

Washington's coronavirus death toll surpassed 600 on Friday.

20 new deaths and 293 new overall cases were Friday. That's a total of 603 deaths and 11,445 cases in Washington.

Washington's unemployment system is shutting down Saturday for an update and expansion of benefits.

Gov. Inslee has extended the eviction moratorium through June 4, 2020.

Read previous daily coronavirus updates here

New coronavirus cases reported Friday in Washington:

20 new deaths

293 new cases overall

TOTAL: 603 deaths, 11,445 cases overall in Washington

In Washington, 131,627 people have tested for coronavirus and 8.7% of those tests have been positive, according to the Washington State Department of Health

COVID-19 survivors could help patients by donating blood plasma

The blood of COVID-19 survivors could lead to a potential treatment of the respiratory disease that has sickened more than 11,000 people in Washington state, including more than 500 deaths, state officials say.

Bloodworks Northwest, the Washington State Department of Health and federal agencies are contacting people who have recovered from COVID-19 to ask them to consider donating blood plasma to see if antibodies in their immune systems can help treat people who are currently sick. Antibodies are the immune system's response to a viral infection like coronavirus.

Some of the plasma will be transfused into current patients (called convalescent plasma). Other plasma will be used to create concentrated antibodies (called hyperimmune globulin). Both have been successfully used to treat other infectious diseases.

The FDA regulates convalescent plasma when it is infused into patients as an “investigational new drug.”

Fremont Solstice Parade postponed until June 2021

The Fremont Solstice Parade and Celebration, the annual event which includes large puppets, naked cyclists and community groups, has been postponed until June 2021. The event originally had been scheduled this year for June 20.

West Seattle Summer Fest canceled amid pandemic and bridge closure

The West Seattle Summer Fest, which has been a July tradition since 1982, has been canceled, after the neighborhood was hit with both the statewide stay-home order and the sudden and indefinite closure of the West Seattle Bridge.

The 2020 Summer Fest was scheduled for July 10 - 12. Organizers are developing a plan for a community block party for when it's safe to gather, and they are planning to bring Summer Fest back in 2021.

Many Seattle summer events have been canceled, including Northwest Folklife, Seattle Pride and the Seattle International Film Festival.

Inslee blasts Trump for 'fomenting domestic rebellion'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee criticized President Donald Trump, after the president took to Twitter Friday with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to protest the lifting of the stay-home orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Trump wrote on Twitter, while also lashing out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for complaining about the federal response.

On Thursday, Trump detailed a three-step set of guidelines for methodically easing the restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, assuring the nation's governors: “You’re going to call your own shots."

Inslee wrote in a statement that President Trumps's statements are putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19.

"His unhinged rantings and calls for people to 'liberate' states could also lead to violence. We’ve seen it before," Inslee's statement reads in part. "The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted."

Throughout the country, there are a protests of stay-home orders planned at state capitols over the weekend, including in Olympia. At a press conference Thursday, Inslee said that he hoped that the protesters would practice social distancing while exercising their first amendment rights.

DSHS providing disaster cash assistance

Beginning Friday, April 17, the Department of Social and Health Services is providing emergency cash assistance to some Washington residents to help people meet their immediate needs.

The federal government approved implementing the Disaster Cash Assistance Program in the state following Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency declaration.

Washington residents can apply for emergency cash through DSHS if they are not eligible for other assistance programs. The assistance is available to everyone who meet the income and resource limits of the program. More than 175,000 households may be eligible.

“Having access to this emergency aid is critically important to helping people meet their immediate, basic needs, like shelter costs, utilities, clothing, minor medical care, household supplies and transportation costs for work,” explained Babs Roberts, director of DSHS’ Community Services Division. “We’re pleased Governor Inslee made these funds available so that we can extend the benefits to Washingtonians who are most in need during this unprecedented time.”

Eligible households or individuals receive benefits for one month in a year period during an emergency.

The benefit amount depends on household size, income, and need. The maximum a single person can receive is $363; the maximum for a household of eight or more is $1,121.

UW Medicine Virology lab gets shipments of antibody blood test

The UW Medicine Virology lab is receiving shipments of a laboratory-based antibody blood test for clinical use and will allow doctors to check people for infection of coronavirus.

The clinical lab tests began shipping April 16. They are expected to improve the understanding of the coronavirus, including how long antibodies stay in the body and whether they provide immunity.

Ultimately, the tests could help support the development of treatments and vaccines.

Testing will start rolling out next week, according to health officials. Testing by the thousands per day will be possible and will be another tool in the fight against the virus.

