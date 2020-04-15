Key facts:

541 coronavirus deaths among 10,694 cases in Washington.

The IRS began distributing stimulus checks over the weekend. Tens of millions of Americans are expected to receive their checks by Wednesday.

Gov. Inslee ordered workplace protections for people at higher risk of a serious case of COVID-19.

Read previous daily coronavirus updates here.

Wednesday, April 15:

Economic Impact Payments hit bank accounts

About 80 million Americans will have received Economic Impact Payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus checks, by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

If you don't see your money in your bank account by then, don't panic. The IRS launched a website that will allow Americans to track the status of the stimulus payment.

The "Get My Payment" tool will "provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them."

The IRS said the "Get My Payment" tool will also let eligible individuals submit bank information, if they haven't already, so they can get their payment quicker than waiting for a paper check in the mail.

RELATED: When will you get your stimulus check? IRS launches tracking tool

2 House Democrats propose $2,000 per month stimulus

House Democrats Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have introduced legislation to give millions of Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic. The congressmen say the one-time, $1,200 stimulus going out to many Americans isn't good enough given skyrocketing unemployment.

Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month.

The payments would be guaranteed for six months and continue until the employment-to-population ratio for people age 16 and older is above 60%, the congressmen said.

RELATED: You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

Poll: 71% will 'wait to see' after restrictions are lifted

A new Gallup poll finds 71% of Americans plan to wait to see what happens after social contact restrictions are lifted before deciding whether to return to their old habits. Another 10 percent said they will continue to limit contact with others and daily activities indefinitely.

People in cities and suburbs were more likely than people in rural areas to adopt the "wait to see" attitude. Democrats and independents were also more likely than Republicans to go with that level of caution.

Regardless, a majority of every major demographic group said they would not immediately jump back into their old ways.

Program using plasma of coronavirus survivors

Swedish Health Services has partnered with Bloodworks Northwest to expand the collection of plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients for use as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Swedish is informing recovered COVID-19 patients about the opportunity to participate in plasma donation and has begun enrolling patients currently sick with coronavirus in a clinical trial through the national Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.

The program, led by The Mayo Clinic, was authorized by the Food & Drug Administration earlier this month. Swedish doctors infused the first two patients in the Pacific Northwest with convalescent plasma Monday, April 13.

A single plasma donation can provide enough plasma to treat three to four patients, and donors can give plasma several times.

Patients who have recovered from coronavirus and are interested in donating plasma are asked to contact Bloodworks Northwest at COVID19Study@BloodworksNW.org or by calling 206-689-6689.

Coronavirus | Neighbors Helping Neighbors