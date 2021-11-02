Wintry forecast disrupts COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites around Puget Sound

The icy outlook is already disrupting COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites across western Washington through the weekend.

The wintry forecast is already disrupting COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites across western Washington through the weekend.

King County

Vaccine appointments at the Auburn drive-through site scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are being moved to the ShoWare Center in Kent, an indoor space. Everyone who is impacted by the change will be notified by phone or email, the county said.

COVID-19 testing at the Auburn site will remain open, the county said.

Seattle

The City of Seattle says its network of free testing sites will likely remain open as long as roads to the sites are drivable. They say they will prioritize plowing major roads to testing sites if needed.

The city says it does not expect the weather to impact its mobile vaccination efforts.

Swedish plans to delay the start of its Friday and Saturday vaccination clinics at Seattle University. Updated hours for Feb. 12 and 13 are 10:15 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. If your original appointment time is between 7:15 a.m. - 10:10 a.m., Swedish says to arrive during open hours of 10:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Swedish-Seattle U doesn’t expect any changes to Thursday's appointments.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County does not plan to close its mass vaccination sites, but it is pausing COVID-19 testing at five sites Thursday through Sunday. People with appointments have been notified and are encouraged to seek testing through their healthcare provider or to schedule another appointment for next week, the county said.

Mason County

The county is postponing its Feb. 11 mass vaccination clinic. People who are registered for the clinic will be contacted directly with information about the new clinic date via e-mail or phone, the county said.

State of Washington

State health officials urged people to closely watch the forecast and prepare for more disruptions.