How many people in Washington state have been vaccinated for COVID-19?

Washington state aims to give 45,000 COVID-19 shots a day.

How long will it take to get a large percentage of Washington's 7 million residents vaccinated for COVID-19?

The state aims to reach an average 45,000 COVID-19 shots a day, and President Joe Biden intends to have 300 million vaccines available for everyone in the United States by the end of summer.

As of Jan. 29, 2021, the state has issued half a million doses of vaccine, which means about 6% of the state's population have started the vaccination process.

But, because the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots several weeks apart, only about 86,000 — or a little more than 1% — have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials are aiming for herd immunity, which is widespread resistance to getting sick with COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, a "substantial proportion of the population" would have to be vaccinated for herd immunity, though the exact number for COVID-19 is not known.

Here's how prevalent vaccination is in your county.

Are you looking for how to sign up to get a vaccine?

The state has set up an online tool for Washingtonians to know in which phase they can get a vaccine.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1B, Tier 1, which allows the vaccine for:

anyone 65 and older

and all people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household

Those covered by Phase 1A are still eligible:

health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 infection

first responders

people who live or work in long-term care facilities

and all other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19.

After determining your phase, the state has a map of providers offering the coronavirus vaccine. You can find a provider close to you.