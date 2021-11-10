Suspect in Des Moines triple murder pleads not guilty

Joshua Puloka is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for the shooting at La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge.

DES MOINES, Wash. — The man accused of killing three people and injuring two others outside a Des Moines bar in September pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Joshua Puloka, 44, faces three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault after the shooting on Sept. 26 in the parking lot of La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge.

A King County Superior Court judge previously found good cause to order Puloka held without bail.

Puloka's next court date will be the start of his trail, which has not been set.

Court documents say Puloka was shown on video in an altercation with one of the victims before the shooting. The victim swung at Puloka, who then began shooting as he fell down, according to documents.

Puloka shot the victim twice in the back as he ran away, killing him.

Four other bystanders were shot, according to court documents, two of whom also died from their injuries.

Puloka turned himself in at the end of October.