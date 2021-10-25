Police identify 2 suspects connected to triple homicide outside Des Moines sports pub

Joshua Puloka, 44, and Demarcus L Simmons, 32, are wanted in connection to a triple homicide outside a Des Moines sports pub.

Editor's note: The above video on the Des Moines triple homicide originally aired Sept. 27, 2021.

DES MOINES, Wash. - The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) identified Joshua Puloka, 44, as a suspect in a triple homicide outside a sports pub on Pacific Highway S on Sept. 26.

Puloka, also known as Joshua Everybodytalksabout, is considered armed and dangerous, and members of the community should not contact him.

Additionally, the DMPD developed probable cause to arrest 32-year-old Demarcus L Simmons, also known as D Nice, for a felony assault, which occurred just before the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poluka or Simmons should contact the DMPD Tip Line at 206-870-6871.

The Sept. 26 incident took place in the early morning hours outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge.

The DMPD said that a dispute involving two people in the parking lot of the sports pub ended with them getting into two separate vehicles and shooting into a crowd outside.

Six people were hit by gunfire, three of whom died from their injuries.

Officers gathered surveillance footage and continued to receive tips, saying on Sept. 30 that there were several “persons of interest” related to the incident.