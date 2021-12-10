King County has already seen more gun violence incidents this year than all of 2020

The number of shootings so far in 2021 is up almost 50% compared to the average from the previous four years.

SEATTLE — King County, Washington state’s most populous county, continues to see a striking increase in gun violence, with fatal shootings in the first nine months of the year already exceeding 2020’s year-end totals.

The data comes from a report released Tuesday by the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

The total number of shots fired incidents across the county so far this year is 1,036, with 73 people dying from gunshot wounds. These numbers do not include suicides, confirmed self-inflicted shootings or officer-involved shootings.

Compared to 2020, which also saw a significant jump in gun violence incidents despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has seen 14 more deadly shooting victims and 86 more non-fatal shooting victims through September.

Roughly 80% of these shootings come from eight police departments, including Seattle, Auburn, Federal Way, Kent, Des Moines, Renton and Tukwila, along with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, roughly 40% of the total shots fired incidents and about 40% of shooting victims were in Seattle.

Compared to the four-year average, the number of shootings in 2021 so far is up nearly 50%, and the number of shooting victims is up 76%.

The report also breaks down shooting victims by race and age, showing the majority of shooting victims are Black King County residents despite this demographic being a relatively small proportion of the county’s overall population.

When broken down by age, the report found the majority of victims are 18-24 years old.

Meanwhile, the steep rise in gun violence has run parallel to substantial staffing shortages at police agencies like the Seattle Police Department (SPD) amid calls to defund law enforcement and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, SPD activated its stage 3 emergency backup response plan, expecting the Oct. 18 COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline to exacerbate its already strained staffing demands.

This means someone calling 911 to report a shooting could be met with any on-duty sworn employee like a training officer or a teaching officer.

On Tuesday, nonprofits with the Regional Peacekeepers Collective called on King County to invest at least $10 million to combat gun violence, doubling the county’s already announced investment of $5 million over the next two years.