Large cache of stolen vintage comics, collectible action figures recovered by Seattle police

Is your vintage comic book collection missing? Seattle police might have it.

SEATTLE — Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are donning their figurative capes and trying to be a special collector’s superhero after recovering a large cache of stolen collectibles.

During an October investigation, the SPD said officers recovered multiple containers filled with vintage comic books, Pop! figurines and action figures inside a stolen box truck.

Now, detectives are trying to track down whoever owns the items after their leads failed.

The SPD is asking anyone who believes the items are theirs or knows someone who recently had similar items stolen to contact detectives.

Anyone attempting to claim the stolen items will have to show some proof of ownership.

Detectives are telling anyone who may have had similar items in storage to check on them to see if anything is missing.

If no one claims the items, they will be destroyed, per SPD’s policy.

Detectives can be reached at SPDGIU@Seattle.gov reference case no. 2021-276209.

A similar theft incident also occurred in October when SPD officers broke up a shoplifting chain involving Star Wars-themed LEGO sets and electronics.

A downtown store's products were being stolen and sold to a shop inside Pike Place Market whose owner knew the goods were stolen.

The investigation ended with one arrest and thousands of dollars of the merchandise being recovered.

In early October, a popular Lacey comic book store known for giving out free food to those in need was burglarized, too.