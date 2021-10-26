Suspect arrested after stealing school bus, hitting vehicles in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police said they arrested a suspect Tuesday morning who stole a school bus and struck multiple vehicles while fleeing police.
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted about the incident just before 8:15 a.m. No children or other passengers were on the bus at the time.
Police said the suspect “apparently intentionally struck many occupied vehicles” in the SoDo, Beacon Hill and Central District neighborhoods.
Drivers and residents should prepare for “many scenes disrupting traffic in those neighborhoods for some time” while officers investigate.
The SPD is asking anyone who had their vehicle or property struck or damaged by the bus to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
