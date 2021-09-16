Man, apparently pregnant woman wanted for stealing vehicles from King County dealerships

The two suspects are accused of stealing vehicles from Tukwila and Auburn dealerships.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers believe a man and an apparently pregnant woman have stolen two vehicles from dealerships around King County while on test drives.

On two separate incidents in Tukwila and Auburn roughly a month apart, WSP said an allegedly armed man and apparently pregnant woman stole the vehicles using similar tactics.

Troopers said that on Sept. 13, the man and woman entered an Auburn dealership and asked to be taken on a test drive.

While on the test drive, the woman who appears to be pregnant in surveillance footage, pretended to be nauseous and asked the dealership employee driving the vehicle to pull over, according to WSP.

Recognize these two? @wastatepatrol says the couple has stolen two cars during test drives with dealers in Tukwila/Auburn. pic.twitter.com/waVwAe2XfU — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) September 16, 2021

Once pulled over near state routes 167 and 18, the male suspect punched the employee in the face. The female then pepper-sprayed the employee before the suspects ordered him out of the vehicle, threatening that they had a gun and would use it if he did not get out, a WSP release said.

An earlier armed robbery of the same kind happened in Tukwila in August. The two suspects also appear to have arrived at the Auburn dealership in the vehicle stolen in the previous incident.

The latest vehicle the two are accused of stealing is a 2014 Honda Accord with a temporary tag in the back window and an Arizona license plate in the front dash.

Anyone with information about the location of the suspects or the stolen vehicles is urged to contact WSP Detective Ruth Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov or 425-401-7719.