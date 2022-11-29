Passenger shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge

Seattle police are still searching for the suspect, who witnesses say was driving a gray or silver vehicle.

SEATTLE — A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car while on the offramp to Interstate 5 from the West Seattle Bridge.

The driver of the car called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report that her passenger was shot by someone in another vehicle.

The 39-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and taken to Harborview Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

Witnesses said a suspect in a silver or gray vehicle opened fire on the car the victim was in. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers could not find the suspect's vehicle.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are asking those with information to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.

This shooting comes after officials say road rage shootings are on the rise in western Washington.

Earlier this month, a 9-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident in Renton.

On Nov. 25, an 11-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident in Tacoma.

A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident while driving on SR 2 in Skykomish in October.

This year in King County, there have been 230 road rage incidents where weapons were brandished, and 193 where shots have actually been fired.

This trend is being seen across the country. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, 2021 was record-setting for the number of road rage shootings in the United States, with more than 500 people shot.

In 2021, there were 44 gun deaths and injuries from road rage incidents in an average month—double the pre-pandemic average, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.