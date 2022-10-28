State patrol asks for public's help solving fatal road rage shooting near Skykomish

State patrol is asking the public for help in solving the case of a woman shot and killed in a road rage incident on SR 2 earlier this month.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in solving the fatal shooting of a woman on State Route 2 earlier this month. The agency has launched a tip line and online portal to help gather information that might help solve the case.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, 24-year-old Raelyn Davis was shot and killed in what is believed to be a road rage incident along SR 2. The WSP said the shooting happened about a mile west of Stevens Pass near milepost 63.

Davis was riding as a passenger in a silver Kia Sorrento when a passenger in a dark-colored SUV shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, striking Davis.

The only description of the shooter's vehicle is a dark-colored Subaru SUV with a cargo basket on top.

The WSP is asking anyone who was driving on SR 2 in either direction from Monroe to Leavenworth between 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. to check their dash cam video.

Anyone with information can call the WSP tip line at 360-529-7367 or upload images or video through an online portal.

Family and friends described Davis as a "ray of sunshine."

"There's not one time you can think of she wasn't smiling, laughing, making someone laugh," said Davis’ aunt, Carlin Taylor.

"Every room she went into, she lit it up," added her mother, Stephanie Smith, from her Redmond home.