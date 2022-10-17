24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish

A 24-year-old woman from Everett was killed in a road rage shooting on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday.

A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the road rage incident started between the victim in a silver 2014 Kia Sorrento and the suspect in a Subaru SUV. The driver of the Kia tried to drive away from the Subaru when a person inside the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window, according to investigators. A 24-year-old woman from Everett was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, detectives said the Subaru fled in an unknown direction.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Subaru SUV with a roof-mounted cargo basket on top.

WSP asked the public to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at (360) 654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov if they see any vehicles that match the description.

