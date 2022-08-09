Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

During the altercation, police said one of the individuals involved grabbed a gun from the vehicle and fatally shot a 35-year-old man from Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.

During the altercation, police said one of the people involved grabbed a gun from the vehicle and fired it toward a man, who was identified as a 35-year-old Federal Way resident. Investigators said the man died later from his injuries.

The initial investigation found that it was a self-defense shooting, police said.

A person was brought in for questioning, but there have been no arrests, the Federal Way Police Department said.

Detectives were still processing the crime scene as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. South 320th Street will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

