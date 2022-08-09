x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Federal Way

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

During the altercation, police said one of the individuals involved grabbed a gun from the vehicle and fatally shot a 35-year-old man from Federal Way.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. 

Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.

During the altercation, police said one of the people involved grabbed a gun from the vehicle and fired it toward a man, who was identified as a 35-year-old Federal Way resident. Investigators said the man died later from his injuries.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

The initial investigation found that it was a self-defense shooting, police said. 

A person was brought in for questioning, but there have been no arrests, the Federal Way Police Department said.  

Detectives were still processing the crime scene as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. South 320th Street will remain closed until the investigation is completed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Skateboarders want to save Federal Way park

Before You Leave, Check This Out