Suspect in Seattle road rage shooting arrested for murder

The shooting happened in Seattle's Industrial District on July 21. The suspect said he shot the victim in self-defense.

SEATTLE — The suspect in a road rage shooting in Seattle last month was arrested for second-degree murder on Saturday.

Police were called on July 21 to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South in Seattle's Industrial District for a report that a man was shot. Officers who arrived on the scene found a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said the elderly man was given first aid and taken to the hospital, but he later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses said the elderly victim and the suspect were involved in a road rage incident that escalated to a confrontation and then a shooting. The 38-year-old male suspect called 911 after the shooting and remained on the scene to provide a statement to police. He claimed he shot the man in self-defense. Police said his gun was taken as evidence.

Investigators arrested the suspect nearly one month after the deadly road rage shooting. Police said the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.