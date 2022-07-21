Suspect shoots, kills man in apparent road rage incident in Seattle

Witnesses said a road rage incident escalated to a conflict and then a shooting in Seattle's Industrial District Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — A suspect allegedly shot and killed another man after an apparent road rage incident in the Industrial District on Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South for a report that a man was shot. Officers who arrived on scene found a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was given first aid and taken to the hospital, but he later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses said the victim and the suspect were involved in a road rage incident that escalated to a confrontation and then a shooting. The 38-year-old male suspect called 911 after the shooting and remained on scene to provide a statement to police. His gun was collected as evidence.