'Emotional tornado': 9-year-old injured in Renton shooting out of hospital

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of friends, teammates and family welcomed the boy home from the hospital.

BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Isaiah Johns' teammates and family celebrated the 9-year-old's return home from the hospital. He was shot in Renton during an apparent road rage incident nine days ago.

For the Johns family, every moment of the last week has been a test of strength.

"It's been an emotional tornado and we've been stuck in it for a week," said Isaiah's grandfather, Michael Snyder.

"Isaiah's football team wanted to get together and it just exploded from there," said Snyder.

The child has a long recovery ahead. His family said he was shot in the face and the chest. Snyder said he'll need additional surgeries and therapy. Isaiah is currently using a feeding tube. Snyder said the family is hopeful the tube will be removed in a couple of days. The 9-year-old would then be allowed to eat soft foods.

"It's a miracle. One week ago we didn't know that he'd live and today he's throwing the ball with his friends," said Snyder, "He's Isaiah. He's back. He's a strong kid."

The vehicle involved in the shooting was recovered Sunday in Tukwila.

Washington State Patrol said the Ford Mustang is being processed for evidence and no suspect is in custody. State Patrol said the vehicle was reported stolen a few days before the shooting.