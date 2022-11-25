11-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Tacoma

A driver fired a shot into a Honda CRV on I-5 near the Tacoma Mall, striking and injuring an 11-year-old passenger.

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old was injured in a road rage shooting in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Two vehicles were driving next to each other around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall when someone from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired a shot into a Honda CRV.

The 11-year-old was struck. The driver of the Honda was able to exit at 38th Street and McKinley and get to a nearby fire station, according to WSP Trooper Robert Reyer.

The 11-year-old was alert while being transported to the hospital, WSP said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Calton at 253-538-3174.

Road rage incidents have been increasing in western Washington over the past few years. Law enforcement officials in multiple counties are seeing drivers become more aggressive.

While road rage shootings aren't any higher than in other years, incidents are in the rise in Pierce County, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Darren Moss.

In King County, there have been more road rage incidents involving guns over the past few years. According to WSP, King County road rage shootings have been increasing since at least 2017. Last year had the highest amount of road rage shootings.

A child sustained life-threatening injuries in a road rage shooting in Renton on Nov. 11 after he was hit in the face and chest. He was released from Harborview Medical Center after over a week in the hospital. The car the shooter was driving at the time of the shooting was recovered, but no suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.