Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

So far this year in King County, there have been 230 road rage incidents where weapons were brandished, and 193 where shots have actually been fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years.

On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish.

Law enforcement officials in multiple Western Washington counties are seeing drivers become more aggressive.

“We've seen a lot of erratic behavior on our on our roadways,” said Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., the Public Information Officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

He said sometimes aggression can progress into violence.

“We've had a couple instances of people pulling guns out on someone else or flashing a gun in their window at somebody,” said Sergeant Moss.

He said in Pierce County they have seen an increase in road rage incidents, but not in road rage shootings.

In King County, there have been more road rage incidents involving guns over the past few years. According to Washington State Patrol, King County road rage shootings have been increasing since at least 2017. 2021 was the highest total during that period.

So far this year in King County, there have been 230 road rage incidents where weapons were brandished, and 193 where shots have actually been fired.

Sergeant Moss said it is important to not react or escalate the situation.

“You don't know what they're going to get out of their car with,” said Moss. “Are they getting out of their car with a crappy attitude and they want to fight you? Or are they getting out with a weapon, like a baseball bat, or a hammer, or a firearm?”

In the end, he said it is important to realize getting angry over what is happening on the road is not worth hurting anyone else or risking your own life.

“What matters most?” Moss said. “Is it more important to be right or is it more important to be safe?”

This trend is being seen across the country. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, 2021 was record-setting for the number of road rage shootings in the United States, with more than 500 people shot.