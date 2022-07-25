A sophisticated wine bar in Capitol Hill's Chophouse Row

Light Sleeper is a wine bar that specializes in small plates and unique natural wines. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking for unique wines in a unique space, head to Chophouse Row to find Light Sleeper.

This is a brand-new wine bar in Capitol Hill with wines you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else. They specialize in natural wine, like a spicy Spanish Tempranillo. Sommelier Ezra leads the wine program, while Chef Eli leads the kitchen, creating tapas plates that go perfectly with a glass of vino.

One of the most impressive plates is their roasted ocean perch with turmeric butter, a whole fish drizzled with bright butter. The same goes for their grilled purple broccoli wrapped in Wagyu beef.

If any of the wines you try really entice you, you can buy a bottle at Light Sleeper's wine store Wide Eyed Wines, which is just around the corner.